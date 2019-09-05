CCTV of prisoner dragged from shower made public

Video

Inmate Allan Marshall was restrained by guards at HMP Edinburgh and suffered a cardiac arrest during a lengthy struggle with prison staff. He later died in hospital.

A sheriff ruled that his death in March 2015 was "entirely preventable", saying there were "instances when better training of Scottish Prison Service staff could have made the difference".

When CCTV of the incident emerged and the media wanted to use it the prison service took the matter to court.

The action was later dropped and the video has since been published by media organisations, including the BBC.