Video

Sightings of the "Loch Ness Monster" may in fact be giant eels, according to scientists from New Zealand.

Analysis of DNA found in the loch's waters suggested there were no sharks, catfish or prehistoric creatures in the murky depths - but eels are present in large numbers.

The modern myth of Nessie dates from the 1930s when there were a number of reported sightings - as these 1938 BBC recordings reveal.