Cyclist falls into water during Sarah Smith's live news report
The BBC's Scotland Editor Sarah Smith was broadcasting outside Holyrood, reflecting on the news that Boris Johnson had lost a major vote in the House of Commons.
When she was speaking to Huw Edwards, live on BBC News at Ten, she was joined on screen by a cyclist.
The cyclist then misjudged one of the pools of water at the Scottish Parliament, and ended up going for an unplanned dip in the water.
04 Sep 2019
