Prorogation is political and not legal says judge
Lord Doherty rules that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had the right to suspend parliament for five weeks.

At the Court of Session in Edinburgh the judge made clear the move to prorogue was a political and not a legal one.

He told the court: "This is political territory and decision making which cannot be measured against legal standards but only by political judgements. Accountability for the advise is to parliament and ultimately the electorate and not to the courts."

  • 04 Sep 2019