UK government lawyer says proroguing parliament 'political not legal'
The UK government's lawyer, David Johnston, argued that proroguing parliament was a political decision for the government, rather than a legal matter for the court to decide.
David Johnston told the Court of Session: "There is certainly a wide spectrum of opinion all of which is entitled to respect but the question is where is the right forum for a resolution of views? Where is it? In my submission, it is not here."
03 Sep 2019
