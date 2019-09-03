Video

Judge Lord Doherty hears arguments over the prime minister's plan to shut down the UK Parliament.

A cross-party group of parliamentarians wants a ruling at the Court of Session that Boris Johnson is acting illegally.

Parliament is due to be suspended for five weeks ahead of a Queen's Speech on 14 October.

The judge said last week that it was in the interests of justice, and in the public interest, for the case to proceed as quickly as possible.