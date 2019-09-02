Choosing to die with dignity
Video

Richard Selley will travel to Zurich to end his life

Richard Selley is travelling to Switzerland to end his life after a four-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

He has been campaigning for reform on current assisted dying laws in Scotland.

Richard believes that those in his position should be able to choose to die with dignity at home.

  • 02 Sep 2019