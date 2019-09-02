Choosing to die with dignity

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Selley will travel to Zurich to end his life
Richard Selley is travelling to Switzerland to end his life after a four-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.
He has been campaigning for reform on current assisted dying laws in Scotland.
Richard believes that those in his position should be able to choose to die with dignity at home.
-
02 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49558440/richard-selley-will-travel-to-zurich-to-end-his-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window