Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Increase in tartan wedding dresses
Tartan is commonplace at Scottish weddings with most grooms donning a kilt.
But now brides are getting in on the act.
Incorporating plaid into a wedding gown is becoming increasingly popular, especially with brides coming to Scotland from overseas.
BBC Scotland's The Nine met one bride from Australia.
-
30 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window