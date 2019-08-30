Tartan wedding dresses
Increase in tartan wedding dresses

Tartan is commonplace at Scottish weddings with most grooms donning a kilt.

But now brides are getting in on the act.

Incorporating plaid into a wedding gown is becoming increasingly popular, especially with brides coming to Scotland from overseas.

BBC Scotland's The Nine met one bride from Australia.

