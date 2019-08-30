'Swear on oath' the reasons for shutdown

Media player
PM urged to 'swear on oath' the reasons for Parliament shutdown
Boris Johnson has been challenged to lodge a sworn statement setting out his reasons for wanting to prorogue Parliament.
It comes ahead of a full hearing of the Scottish court case seeking to halt the suspension of Westminster.
SNP MP Joanna Cherry, one of the politicians involved in the case, said the prime minister should "tell the court the truth" about the motives for prorogation.
30 Aug 2019
