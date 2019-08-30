Judge brings forward full shutdown hearing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Judge brings forward full hearing on shutdown challenge
A Scottish judge has rejected a request for a temporary halt to the suspension of the UK Parliament.
Lord Doherty refused to order an interim interdict over Boris Johnson's plan to shut down Westminster but says a full hearing should begin next Tuesday or Wednesday, instead of next Friday.
A group of 75 parliamentarians were seeking the interim interdict.
-
30 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49527059/judge-brings-forward-full-hearing-on-shutdown-challengeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window