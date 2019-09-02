Is autism just for boys?

Media player
Is autism a boys-only condition?
Jasmine Ghibli was diagnosed with autism in America when she was two-years-old.
The diagnosis was taken away from her when she moved to Scotland after her GP decided she was the "wrong sex" to be autistic.
Now at 18, Jasmine has her diagnosis but not without enduring years of frustration at a system that she thinks appeared to forget the female face of autism.
Here she speaks to BBC Scotland's The Nine.
02 Sep 2019
