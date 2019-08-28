Taking a stroll on 'Scotland's steepest street'
A street in the middle of Tobermory could be the steepest in the whole of Scotland.

But Middle Brae is still a well-used thoroughfare, despite its sharp incline.

We went along to see what it's like to walk in the footsteps of the locals on the brae.

