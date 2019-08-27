Media player
'He was going under so I went out with the lilo'
Sisters Isla and Eilidh Noble have been hailed heroes after rescuing a man and a child off Aberdeenshire.
The teenagers had heard cries for help while swimming near Fraserburgh on Monday afternoon.
A man with his son on his shoulders was in trouble, so Isla swam out with a lilo airbed and helped them to shore.
27 Aug 2019
