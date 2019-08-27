'He was going under so I went out with the lilo'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'He was going under so I went out with the lilo'

Sisters Isla and Eilidh Noble have been hailed heroes after rescuing a man and a child off Aberdeenshire.

The teenagers had heard cries for help while swimming near Fraserburgh on Monday afternoon.

A man with his son on his shoulders was in trouble, so Isla swam out with a lilo airbed and helped them to shore.

  • 27 Aug 2019