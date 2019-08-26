Major fire at Dunfermline secondary school

Video

More than 80 firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a "complex" blaze at a secondary school in Fife.

The fire at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline has been fought by 15 fire appliances since the alarm was raised at about 17:05 BST on Sunday.

There are no reports of injuries but Fife Council said the school would be closed and the 1,400 pupils should stay at home.

The school's head teacher tweeted that staff were "devastated" by what had happened to the school.