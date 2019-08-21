Media player
Meet the people cleaning public toilets for free
Volunteers in Lossiemouth have taken on responsibility for their public toilets following cuts by Moray Council.
In the last few years, the council has been forced to slash £40m from its budget. It now has to find another £20m in savings over the next two years, just to stay afloat.
BBC Scotland's The Nine met with volunteers from Lossiemouth Community Council who are raising money for the upkeep of the facilities.
21 Aug 2019
