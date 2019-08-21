Dukes, aristocrats and tycoons: Who owns Scotland?

Media player
Dukes, aristocrats and billionaires: Who owns Scotland?
Scotland is said to have some of the most concentrated land ownership in the developed world. It’s estimated that fewer than 500 people own half the country’s privately-owned rural land.
But how does land ownership affect our lives and is it important who the land belongs to?
More: The changing face of Scotland's landowners
Video by: Morgan Spence
Narration: Jennie Cook
Camera: Nathan Kidd
This feature was inspired by questions sent in by readers of the BBC website.
21 Aug 2019
