BMX star reunited with his childhood social worker

BMX star John Buultjens has been reunited with his childhood social worker, Colin Turbett, after more than 30 years.

John, who grew up in Glasgow but now lives in California, was taken into care when he was just seven years old following a violent attack at home.

From Drumchapel in Glasgow to California, John's story is now the basis for Hollywood film 'The Ride.'

  • 20 Aug 2019