Chew on this: Inside the sweetie factory
Video

Chew on this: Inside Scotland's traditional sweetie factory

The Golden Casket factory in Greenock produces thousands of tonnes of confectionery each year.

Managing director Crawford Rae gave the BBC a behind the scenes look at the production line, where sweets such as toffees, sour plooms and humbugs are manufactured for sweet-toothed customers around world.

Video produced by Morgan Spence

  • 25 Aug 2019