Chew on this: Inside the sweetie factory

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chew on this: Inside Scotland's traditional sweetie factory
The Golden Casket factory in Greenock produces thousands of tonnes of confectionery each year.
Managing director Crawford Rae gave the BBC a behind the scenes look at the production line, where sweets such as toffees, sour plooms and humbugs are manufactured for sweet-toothed customers around world.
Video produced by Morgan Spence
Read more: Why are retro sweets tasting success?
-
25 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49401422/chew-on-this-inside-scotland-s-traditional-sweetie-factoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window