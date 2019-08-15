Corbyn: UK parliament should not block Indyref2

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has said the UK parliament should not block a second Scottish independence vote - but he does not think "it is a good idea".

He was speaking after shadow chancellor John McDonnell suggested the party would not oppose a referendum.

The official policy of Scottish Labour is still to oppose such a vote.

The Labour leader told the BBC: "It's not up to parliament to block it but it's up to parliament to make a point about whether it's a good idea or not."