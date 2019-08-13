Flaring "turns night into day" at Mossmorran plant

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flaring 'turns night into day' at Mossmorran chemical plant
A petrochemical company has apologised for unplanned flaring at its Fife plant.
The flaring started at 22:00 on Monday at the ExxonMobil Chemical Ltd facility at Mossmorran.
Residents said "light pollution turned night into day" and "extensive noise" meant they were unable to sleep.
-
13 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49334862/flaring-turns-night-into-day-at-mossmorran-chemical-plantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window