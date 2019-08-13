Flaring "turns night into day" at Mossmorran plant
A petrochemical company has apologised for unplanned flaring at its Fife plant.

The flaring started at 22:00 on Monday at the ExxonMobil Chemical Ltd facility at Mossmorran.

Residents said "light pollution turned night into day" and "extensive noise" meant they were unable to sleep.

