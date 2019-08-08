Disused Fife rail link to reopen

Media player
Levenmouth rail link to reopen
A disused rail line is to reopen amid proposals for a new £70m transport project in Fife.
The Levenmouth line closed in 1969.
Proposals for the area include bus, cycling and walking routes.
The reopened link will eventually connect Leven to the Fife Circle.
08 Aug 2019
