Wrong way cocaine driver captured on dash-cam

A man has admitted killing a motorcyclist after taking five lines of cocaine and driving the wrong way down a South Lanarkshire road.
Dash-cam footage captured drivers swerving to avoid William McLean, 35, who was driving at excessive speed on the East Kilbride Expressway, on 10 November last year.
He struck student Allan Nicholson, 24, who died at the scene.
McLean was banned from driving and will be sentenced on 27 August at the High Court in Edinburgh.
07 Aug 2019
