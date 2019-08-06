Basking sharks caught on camera in Inner Hebrides
Video

Basking sharks caught on ‘SharkCam’ in Inner Hebrides

Scientists have captured footage of basking sharks in the Inner Hebrides using the UK's first autonomous "SharkCam".

Owned by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), the underwater robot captures movements and behaviours of the species.

Large groups of basking sharks gather in the Sea of the Hebrides from May to October to feed on plankton.

