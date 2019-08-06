Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Basking sharks caught on ‘SharkCam’ in Inner Hebrides
Scientists have captured footage of basking sharks in the Inner Hebrides using the UK's first autonomous "SharkCam".
Owned by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), the underwater robot captures movements and behaviours of the species.
Large groups of basking sharks gather in the Sea of the Hebrides from May to October to feed on plankton.
-
06 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49254791/basking-sharks-caught-on-sharkcam-in-inner-hebridesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window