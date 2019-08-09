Surge in Scottish confectionery sales to Iraq

Video

Sales of Scottish-made fudge, chocolate eclairs and toffees have surged in Iraq.

Watch as master craftsman Paul Dooley works on the production line at the Golden Casket confectionery factory in Greenock.

In recent years, the factory has seen an increase in orders of Halal-certified sweets, a popular choice during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

