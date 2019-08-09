Surge in Scottish confectionery sales to Iraq

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Surge in Scottish fudge and toffee sales to Iraq
Sales of Scottish-made fudge, chocolate eclairs and toffees have surged in Iraq.
Watch as master craftsman Paul Dooley works on the production line at the Golden Casket confectionery factory in Greenock.
In recent years, the factory has seen an increase in orders of Halal-certified sweets, a popular choice during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.
-
09 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window