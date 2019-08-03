Butterflies emerge in once-a-decade phenomenon

Video

Huge numbers of painted lady butterflies are emerging across the UK in a once-in-a-decade phenomenon.

Weather conditions and food sources are providing ideal conditions for Painted Lady butterflies to thrive.

Sightings of the butterfiles - otherwise known as Vanessa cardui - have prompted countless pictures and videos to be posted to social media.

About 11 million of the butterflies were seen in the UK during the last "painted lady year" in 2009.