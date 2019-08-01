Havelock workers angry after redundancies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Havelock workers angry after 247 people made redundant
Fife furniture firm Havelock International is to make 247 workers redundant.
Staff were told the news after being summoned to a meeting at the furniture and shop-fitting company's Kirkcaldy HQ.
The business, which employs about 300 people, has faced problems over reduced demand for its products.
The BBC spoke to some of the workers after they were given the news.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49198475/havelock-workers-angry-after-247-people-made-redundantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window