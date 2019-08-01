Havelock workers angry after redundancies
Fife furniture firm Havelock International is to make 247 workers redundant.

Staff were told the news after being summoned to a meeting at the furniture and shop-fitting company's Kirkcaldy HQ.

The business, which employs about 300 people, has faced problems over reduced demand for its products.

The BBC spoke to some of the workers after they were given the news.

