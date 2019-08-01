Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heavy downpours bring flash flooding to parts of Scotland
Flash flooding has brought disruption to parts of Scotland including East Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and Stirlingshire.
A section of the A77 was closed near Kilmarnock after heavy rain. Images on social media also showed disruption in Johnstone and Dundonald.
Properties in Blanefield in Stirlingshire were flooded by a nearby burn.
01 Aug 2019
