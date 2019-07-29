Media player
Nicola Sturgeon: UK government's Brexit path 'dangerous'
Nicola Sturgeon has said the path the UK government are pursuing on Brexit is "dangerous".
The first minister was speaking after she met Boris Johnson, who was on his first visit to Scotland since becoming prime minister.
Ms Sturgeon also believed that Mr Johnson "has set the UK on an almost inevitable path to a no deal Brexit".
29 Jul 2019
