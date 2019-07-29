Ruth Davidson wants PM to use energy to get Brexit deal

Media player
Ruth Davidson urges PM to use 'energy' to get Brexit deal
Ruth Davidson wants the prime minister to use the same level of "energy and vigour" that was going into no-deal Brexit planning to go into trying to get a Brexit deal.
Ms Davidson, the Scottish Conservatives leader, was speaking after she met Boris Johnson in Edinburgh.
It was the first time Mr Johnson had visited Scotland since he became prime minister last week.
