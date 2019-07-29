Media player
Flash flooding hits Ayrshire village
Fire crews have been at the scene of flash flooding in Ayrshire.
Footage shows a firefighter attending a house in Dundonald
The A77 was closed between Kilmarnock and Ayr on Sunday evening.
Footage via: ADN/MillyMandy
29 Jul 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window