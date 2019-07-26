Rail depot closure: "I've been here all my life"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protest held outside St Rollox depot as it faces closure
A protest has been held outside a rail depot in Glasgow, facing closure after 163 years.
Work is due to dry up at the St Rollox "Caley" rail site in Springburn, where ScotRail trains are maintained.
In March owners Gemini Rail Services confirmed to workers their intention to close down the site.
Campaigners have called for the Scottish government to nationalise the site, but the government insists nationalisation is not an option.
26 Jul 2019
