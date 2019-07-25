Aiming for uni after coming through care
Going into care at the age of 15 badly disrupted Charlotte Armitage's education.

Now people like Charlotte will be guaranteed a university place offer if they meet new minimum entry requirements.

All 18 Scottish universities which use the main admissions system have agreed to make the change,

