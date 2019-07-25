Scottish secretary 'signed up' to no deal option

Video

Scotland's new Secretary of State Alister Jack said if a Brexit agreement was not signed before the 31 October, the UK would "hold no-deal on the table".

He believed it was in the EU's interest to do a deal and a looming deadline would encourage one to be done.

Mr Jack said: "If we have to leave without a deal, if I feel we have prepared for that, then we will leave without a deal. That will be a Cabinet decision and that is what we all have signed up to.

"And the preparations start in earnest. We didn't get a grip of that in the last regime, we need to spend that £4.2bn that has been made available by the Chancellor now and we need to make sure we are absolutely ready."