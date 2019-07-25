Video

A 21-year-old who had been in care is hoping to benefit from a scheme guaranteeing youngsters like her a university place.

Charlotte Armitage left full-time education shortly after she was taken into care at the age of 15.

She said her circumstances made it impossible for her to continue studying.

However, she said: "I have applied for three different Higher qualifications at college and if I am accepted for all of those I'll be doing evening courses alongside my full time employment and if I achieve all of that I will be able to enter into university in my first year and hopefully benefit from the guarantee offer."

All 18 Scottish universities which use the main admissions system have agreed to make the change,

It means people who have been in the care system will be guaranteed an offer of a university place if they meet minimum entry requirements of the course.