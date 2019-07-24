Media player
'The NHS failed my schizophrenic brother'
The sister of a schizophrenic man hopes his death will not be in vain after complaints about failures in his care in Aberdeen were upheld.
Lawson Thain died, aged 51, in 2016 and his family has sought answers since.
BBC Scotland can now reveal the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) has upheld three claims against NHS Grampian and a local GP practice.
His sister Donna Ewen hopes lessons will be learned from his death.
24 Jul 2019
