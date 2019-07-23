Johnson “will be judged by actions in office”

Media player
Ruth Davidson: Johnson 'will be judged by his actions in office'
Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has said Boris Johnson will be judged by the people of Scotland “by his actions in office”.
Ms Davidson - who supported Sajid Javid, Michael Gove and then Jeremy Hunt in the election to become the next Conservative leader - was speaking after Mr Johnson was confirmed as the new leader of the Conservatives and the next prime minister.
23 Jul 2019
