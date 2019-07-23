New encounter could be clue to 'mystery' orca pod

Media player
New encounter could be clue to Vatersay orca pod 'enigma'
Researchers hope to finally identify a pod of nine orca seen off the Western Isles a year ago.
Experts say their struggle to match the animals' markings against databases shows there is still much to discover about orcas that appear off Scotland.
Researchers hope to encounter the pod again during surveys this summer.
23 Jul 2019
