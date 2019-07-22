English nationalism: 'Jog on', Scotland

Video

The result of the EU referendum three years ago showed stark differences between the four parts of the UK. England and Wales voted to leave; Scotland and Northern Ireland to remain.

Polling suggests voters with a strong sense of English national identity were very likely to support Brexit and also that a majority of Conservative party members would prioritise leaving the EU over keeping Scotland in the union.

The Nine's Chief News Correspondent James Cook has been to Brexit-supporting Boston in the eastern English county of Lincolnshire.

One of the people he spoke to was a Conservative Councillor who believes Scotland should "jog on" if the option was independence or Brexit.