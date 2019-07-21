Inventing sign language for scientists

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inventing sign language for deaf scientists
Deaf student Liam Mcmulkin was frustrated by the lack of sign language for scientific terms - so he invented his own.
More than 100 signs he came up with while studying at the University of Dundee have now been accepted by British Sign Language.
He explained to BBC Scotland's The Nine how he hoped it would make it easier for deaf people to study science.
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window