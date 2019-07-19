Media player
Could Aberdeen be the home of whisky?
City records suggest whisky was being distilled in Aberdeen in the 1500s.
Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have found a 1505 record for a still for making aqua vite - or whisky.
The Scotch Whisky Association described the Aberdeen find as an "exciting discovery".
19 Jul 2019
