Video

CCTV footage shows a man's drunken rampage moments before the owner of the shop died of a heart attack.

Alan Rooney admitted killing David De Montfalcon, 64, after shouting at him and causing damage in his shop.

The 64-year-old shopkeeper had a history of heart problems but the court heard stress caused by the incident led to his death.

Rooney, 35, admitted culpable homicide and will be sentenced at a later date.