'I shouldn't be ashamed to say it: I have been raped'
Hip hop artist Bee Asha Singh is using her music to help survivors of sexual violence.
The Edinburgh singer says music helped her deal with her own trauma following her own ordeal.
She hopes that by speaking out, her words will give strength to other survivors.
Bee's story was told in 'Spit It Out', an Aruna Productions documentary which first aired on BBC Scotland.
19 Jul 2019
