'Could my daughter have been saved from bowel cancer?'

When Margaret was diagnosed with bowel cancer 16 years ago she knew she would have the love and support of daughter Lorna to get her through the dark days.

But just two years later, Lorna herself was diagnosed with the same cancer at the age of 39.

Margaret survived, Lorna did not.

The mother and daughter never thought to examine the possibility they might both get bowel cancer.

It is a regret Margaret now lives with.

Margaret said: "When Lorna died, I was left with the feeling that if she was screened when I was diagnosed, she could be here with me today."