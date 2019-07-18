The Glasgow lap dancers who joined a union

Video

“If your job is under threat, you are going to unionise to fight that. Dancing is no different.”

The words of Megara Furie, a former lap dancer who now works as a dominatrix. She is the driving force behind a curious chapter in the history of Scottish workers’ rights - the unionisation of lap dancers and sex workers.

BBC News interviewed Megara and Kayleigh Barrington, a lap dancer at Seventh Heaven club, which last month signed a union agreement with its staff.

It comes as Glasgow City Council holds a consultation on the future of of "sexual entertainment venues" which some lap dancers see as a threat to their jobs.

Reporter/Editor - Graham Fraser, Camera Zara Weir