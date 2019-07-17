Margaret Fleming killers' 'fantastic web of deceit'

Media player
Margaret Fleming: Judge condemns killers' 'fantastic web of deceit'
Edward Cairney and Avril Jones have been jailed for at least 14 years each for murdering a vulnerable woman in their care.
Margaret Fleming, who had learning difficulties, went missing around December 1999.
Her body has never been found.
Judge Lord Matthews sentenced them at the High Court in Glasgow.
17 Jul 2019
