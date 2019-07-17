'Now tell us where the body is'
'If you have any decency left tell us where the body is'

A detective has urged two killers to reveal the location of the woman they murdered.

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones have been sentenced to life with a minimum period of 14 years for the murder of Margaret Fleming.

Det Supt Paul Livingstone says for him the case will never be over until they explain what happened to Margaret.

