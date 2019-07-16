Sunburned dolphin spotted off Ireland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sunburned Moray Firth dolphin spotted off Ireland

A dolphin that survived being badly sunburned has surprised scientists by turning up hundreds of miles from home off Ireland's south west coast.

Spirtle was stranded out of water on mudflats for 24 hours in the Highlands' Cromarty Firth in May 2016.

The new sighting of her makes Spirtle the furthest travelled of Scotland's east coast population of dolphins.

  • 16 Jul 2019