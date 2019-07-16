Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish wildcat kittens born in captivity
Two Scottish wildcat kittens have been born in a captive breeding programme.
The female kittens were born at the Aigas Field Centre near Beauly in the Highlands.
The centre has had a breeding programme since 2011.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window