Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'You have no power or control over what's happening'
Nyla Khan was forced to marry her cousin when she was 17.
She says she wanted to "have a voice", express herself, dress differently and get "more from life" but extended family members complained she was "out of control".
"I knew from a very young age that I was promised to my cousin and I always felt very uncomfortable about that," she tells BBC Scotland's The Nine. She says she thought it was "morally wrong".
In Scotland, forcing someone into marriage was made a criminal offence five years ago.
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-48970507/you-have-no-power-or-control-over-what-s-happeningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window