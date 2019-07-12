'You have no power or control over what's happening'

Video

Nyla Khan was forced to marry her cousin when she was 17.

She says she wanted to "have a voice", express herself, dress differently and get "more from life" but extended family members complained she was "out of control".

"I knew from a very young age that I was promised to my cousin and I always felt very uncomfortable about that," she tells BBC Scotland's The Nine. She says she thought it was "morally wrong".

In Scotland, forcing someone into marriage was made a criminal offence five years ago.