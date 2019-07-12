3D animation recreates Scapa Flow scuttling

Video

In waters off Orkney a century ago, 52 German warships were sunk in one day - but this huge naval loss was not inflicted by enemy forces.

Instead the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in Scapa Flow was a deliberate act of sabotage ordered by a commander who refused to let his ships become the spoils of war.

It was the single greatest loss of warships in history and the nine German sailors killed that day were the last to die during World War One. The final peace treaty was signed just a week later.

A 3D animation from Scapaflow1919.com demonstrates what happened to the battlecruiser Derfflinger.